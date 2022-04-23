Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.