South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

