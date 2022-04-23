Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

