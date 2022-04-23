Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

SDE stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Donald Archibald purchased 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

