Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $951.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.00 million and the highest is $960.98 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.