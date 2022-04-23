SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

SSAAY opened at $3.28 on Friday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

