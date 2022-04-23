SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.57).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.81) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.33) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.86 ($4.58).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

