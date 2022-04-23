St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $551,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

