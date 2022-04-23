STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $61.72. 455,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,375,000 after buying an additional 94,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

