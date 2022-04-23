Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE STN opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth $26,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 242.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

