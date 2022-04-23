Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 4,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $865.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

