Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.78 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,156,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after buying an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

