StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -4.39.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

