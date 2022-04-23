StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.83.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
