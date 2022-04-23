StockNews.com Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

Shares of DHR traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. 2,982,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.28.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

