StockNews.com Downgrades RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Sell

RBC Bearings was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

