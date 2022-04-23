StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.