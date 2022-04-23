StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

