StockNews.com Lowers Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
NYSE BMI opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $112.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $249,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 20.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Badger Meter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
