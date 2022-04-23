StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. 63,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

