StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

HSTM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 92,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,642. The company has a market capitalization of $593.11 million, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 45.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

