StockNews.com Lowers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Hold

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

