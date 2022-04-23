StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to “Buy”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. 1,047,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AECOM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AECOM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

