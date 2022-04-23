StockNews.com Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Buy

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.