StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to “Buy”

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
