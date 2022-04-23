Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.96.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.02) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.79 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

