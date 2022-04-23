Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
LRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 849,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,419. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stride by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
