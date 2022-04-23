Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 849,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,419. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stride by 14.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

