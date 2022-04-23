Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 5.31. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 224,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

