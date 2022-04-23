SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

