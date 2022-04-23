Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

SNPS stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.16. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

