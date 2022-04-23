Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $7.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

