T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $3,062,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

