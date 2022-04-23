Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 223,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,013. The company has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

