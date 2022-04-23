Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Announces Dividend of $0.68

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6811 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

