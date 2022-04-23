Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Announces Dividend of $0.68

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6811 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
