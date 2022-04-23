Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

