Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after buying an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
