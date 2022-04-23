Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.47.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.12%.
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
