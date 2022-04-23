Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 5,713,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

