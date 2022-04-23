Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
