Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

