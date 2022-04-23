The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will report $12.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.55 billion and the highest is $12.96 billion. Progressive posted sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $52.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

