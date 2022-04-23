TheStreet Downgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to D+

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.75.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $350.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

