TheStreet Downgrades NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) to C+

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NEE opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

