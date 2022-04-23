TheStreet Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to C+

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $173.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

