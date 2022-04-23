TheStreet Upgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to B

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

