TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TIMB opened at $14.00 on Friday. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

