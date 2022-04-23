Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$774.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

