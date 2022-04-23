Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
TMRAY stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $72.08.
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.
