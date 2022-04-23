Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TOPS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 658,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,675. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Top Ships by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 257,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

