Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.73. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.73) by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$202.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -1.7899998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

