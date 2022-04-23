TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce sales of $348.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.19 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $309.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,634. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.