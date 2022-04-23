TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.44 on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

